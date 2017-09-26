Maryland has now lost its top two quarterbacks to ACL tears after announcing that freshman Kasim Hill is out for the season.

Hill sustained his injury in the first quarter of a 38-10 loss to UCF on Saturday after being hit on a run play.

Hill had been the starter since Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL against Texas in the first game of the season.

"It happened it's the hand we've been dealt. ...They'll bounce back, they'll be fine," Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said. "They've got great careers ahead of them here and probably beyond."

In three games this season, Hill was 18-of-21 passing for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions to go along with one rushing touchdown.

Against UCF, Hill was replaced by Max Bortenschlager, who threw one touchdown and two interceptions with 132 yards passing.

The Terps still have Bortenschlager, North Carolina transfer Caleb Henderson, freshman Legend Brumbaugh and former Air Force quarterback Ryan Brand, who walked on at Maryland after transferring from a junior college.

"We'll continue to tailor things to the guys we have on the field. That's one of the things you have to do as a coach," Durkin said.