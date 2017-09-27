        <
        >

          Baylor expected to be without Chris Platt, Xavier Jones for season

          8:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WACO, Texas -- Baylor receiver Chris Platt is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury.

          Coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday that defensive end Xavier Jones also is likely done for the year because of a broken bone in his foot.

          Both Platt and Jones were hurt in the Bears' 49-41 loss to third-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in their Big 12 opener.

          Platt, also a Big 12 champion and All-America relay runner for the Baylor track team, immediately grabbed his left knee after his leg appeared to bend awkwardly while being tackled at the end of a 1-yard gain on a shuffle pass early in the third quarter. That came only minutes after his 72-yard touchdown catch.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.