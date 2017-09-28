In honor of Tim Tebow entering the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, we highlight some of the best moments of his illustrious career. (1:00)

Tim Tebow is going back to Florida, this time as a Hall of Famer.

The former star Gators quarterback will be inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame as part of a star-studded 2017 class. He'll be joined by former Atlanta Braves great and Florida native Chipper Jones, PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and ex-Florida State running back Warrick Dunn.

In addition, nine-time LPGA Tour winner Colleen Walker, a Jacksonville native, will be honored posthumously.

"Without question, this is one of the most talented, eclectic and accomplished classes in Florida Sports Hall of Fame history," Florida Sports Hall of Fame President Barry Smith said. "The contributions these individuals have made within their chosen sport, to their communities, the nation and indeed on a worldwide stage, demand recognition, and we are honored to welcome them as the newest members of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame."

Tim Tebow won a Heisman Trophy and two national titles with the Florida Gators. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Tebow helped the Gators win two national titles and was named the Heisman Trophy winner in 2007. After three seasons in the NFL, he traded the gridiron for the baseball diamond and most recently completed his first full minor league season with the Mets.

Tebow also works for ESPN as a college football analyst for the SEC Network.

The group will be inducted Nov. 8, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.