Miami cornerback Malek Young said his team's goal for Friday's night's game at Duke is to knock Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones out of the game.

Young told reporters after Thursday's practice that Jones' propensity to take hits means it's incumbent on the Hurricanes to knock the sophomore QB out of commission.

"The goal is to get him out of the game," Miami CB Malek Young said of Duke QB Daniel Jones. "Get him out of the game, and it's going to be a good game." Joe Robbins/Getty Images

"He loves to throw the football," Young said, according to 247 Sports. "He takes hits. He don't like to slide, and what we're going to do is -- the goal is to get him out of the game. Get him out of the game, and it's going to be a good game."

Jones has been sacked nine times this season and hit 44 times, both ranking near the worst among Power 5 quarterbacks.

Duke declined to comment on Young's statement.

Miami's game at Duke is also the first for the Hurricanes in Durham, North Carolina, since their controversial kick return for a touchdown with no time remaining to secure a 30-27 win in 2015, a game in which the ACC subsequently suspended the officiating crew and announced that the touchdown was upheld in error.