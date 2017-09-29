Power Rankings Week 5: Clemson moves to the top

There's a point in every season when body of work becomes the swing factor in determining rankings. The 2017 season has reached that point.

Clemson is the new No. 1 because no team comes close to matching its profile. Dabo Swinney's team is the first team ever to have three AP top 15 wins before Oct. 1, and its second victory by double digits on the road. All three Clemson triumphs -- Auburn, Louisville and Virginia Tech -- never seemed in doubt, as Auburn, despite a one-score deficit, produced only 15 yards in the second half in Death Valley.

This isn't a dig against Alabama, which scored a Nick Saban-record 66 points against recent SEC nemesis Ole Miss on Saturday night. But the Tide's résumé doesn't come close to Clemson's, especially with Florida State still not impressing. Given the SEC's struggles, Alabama could be waiting a while for a signature victory.

Washington State, Georgia and Miami are the big movers in a mostly uneventful Week 5.