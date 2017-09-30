Football fashion report: Penn State throws back a throwback

How do you throw back a throwback? Classic looks never go out of style (see: the little black dress and navy suit).

Yet, fashion is also never finished and Penn State is as classic as it comes: navy jersey, white pants, black shoes, white helmet with one blue stripe. Full stop. Nary a decoration to be found.

In fact, anytime something seemingly minor changes about the Nittany Lions' uniforms, it causes a stir. According to Lou Prato's "100 Things Penn State Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die," it was downright controversial when Nike began sponsoring the school's uniforms in 1994 and the company's ubiquitous swoosh appeared on the jerseys.

So here we are, throwing back a throwback. For Saturday's Big Ten home opener, Penn State will wear new "Generations of Greatness."

Penn State athletics

The uniform features numbers on the helmets, which was part of PSU uniforms from 1959-61 and 1967-74. There will be a stripe on the pants for the first time since 1968 and blue, striped socks similar to those worn in the '70-72 seasons. The Nittany Lions will also wear white shoes similar to those worn in the 1979 Sugar Bowl.

In other throwback news, Southern Miss is celebrating its 1997 Liberty Bowl team with vintage uniforms.

Their aura is purple

A nonconference night game in Death Valley can mean only one thing for LSU -- purple jerseys!

Here come the Tigers! pic.twitter.com/UZgxQJpMiT — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) September 28, 2017

PURPLE

HOMECOMING

ROYALTY pic.twitter.com/lFnL704zFO — LSU Football Equip (@LSUFBEquipment) September 26, 2017

For Saturday night's game against Troy (7 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App), the Tigers will also wear white helmets.

Touches of gray

In 1899, Theodore Roosevelt said, "Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat."

Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire

Gray has been popular this season. This week, living in the "gray twilight" will be Tennessee and NC State. The Volunteers bring back the smoky grays and the Wolf Pack will be dressed in the "Iron Wolf" combo.

Under-the-radar look of the week

Sticking to the throwback theme, the honor goes to Louisiana Monroe. The Warhawks are paying tribute to their 1987 Division I-AA national championship team with their uniforms.