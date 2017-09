Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Dayall Harris has been suspended three games for violating team rules.

The team made the announcement shortly before kickoff of its 31-6 win at Duke on Friday night. Harris also will miss Miami's Oct. 7 game at Florida State and its Oct. 14 matchup against Georgia Tech.

Harris, a redshirt junior, has two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown for the No. 14 Hurricanes this season.

He contributed nine catches and 90 yards last season.