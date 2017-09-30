PULLMAN, Wash. -- USC's season was derailed in a 30-27 loss to Washington State on Friday night, and the Trojans were hit hard by injuries.

On Thursday, starting left tackle Toa Lobendahn showed signs of what USC coach Clay Helton called a "skin infection." He needed IV treatment and did not make the trip. By halftime, two other starting offensive linemen were also sidelined.

Editor's Picks Pullman Party: No. 16 Washington State beats No. 5 USC 30-27 Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, Erik Powell kicked a 32-yard field goal with 1:40 left, and No. 16 Washington State beat No. 5 USC 30-27 on Friday night.

Right tackle Chuma Edoga left with an ankle injury, and right guard Viane Talamaivao left with a pectoral issue. As a result, the Trojans were playing with two true freshmen on the offensive line.

In addition, linebacker Jordan Iosefa and receiver Jalen Greene collided before the game, according to the USC radio broadcast. They did not play because they were in the concussion protocol, Helton said.

Running back Stephen Carr (lower body) and defensive lineman Malik Dorton (knee) also were pulled due to injuries suffered in the game.

Defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu did travel as a result of a back injury.