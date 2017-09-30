MADISON, Wis. -- Tight end Troy Fumagalli, the leading receiver for No. 10 Wisconsin, will not play in the Badgers' Big Ten season opener against Northwestern on Saturday because of a hamstring injury in his left leg.

The All-America candidate was dealing with the injury in practice this week. Wisconsin's medical team evaluated the injury Saturday morning before deciding to hold Fumagalli out of Saturday's game.

Wisconsin doesn't expect the injury to be a long-term issue for the senior standout, who has a team-high 15 catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns through three games.