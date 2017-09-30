Missouri's already struggling offense will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season.

Sophomore Dimetrios Mason has been dismissed from the team for disciplinary reasons, a team spokesman confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

PowerMizzou.com first reported Mason's dismissal.

Mason was second on the team with 13 catches and third with 119 receiving yards, but enjoyed a much more prosperous freshman season with the Tigers. Last year, he was second on the team and set the Mizzou freshman records with 47 receptions for 587 yards and had three touchdowns.

The Tigers (1-3, 0-2 SEC) have lost three straight and are off this week. After scoring 72 points and totaling 815 yards and 35 first downs in its opening 72-43 win over Missouri State, Missouri has averaged just 322 yards and 10 points per game since.