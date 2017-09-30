Luke Del Rio is sacked by Jonathan Wynn, and hit hard on the next play by Dare Odeyingbo. Del Rio would leave the game for the locker room. (1:03)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio left Saturday's 38-24 win over Vanderbilt in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury.

Editor's Picks Gators score in 365th straight, tie NCAA record The Gators continue to put points on the board, tying an NCAA record by scoring in its 365th consecutive game. Florida hasn't been shut out since 1988.

Making his first start of the season for the 21st-ranked Gators, Del Rio was slow to get up after rolling out of the pocket, completing a pass to Brandon Powell and getting knocked down. Del Rio was favoring his non-throwing left shoulder as he walked off the field and trainers looked at him on the bench. He then headed to the locker room for X-rays.

Feleipe Franks, who started Florida's first three games of the season and was benched in two of them, replaced Del Rio in the second quarter. Franks went on to complete 10 of 14 passes for 185 yards.

Del Rio, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, started six games last year before sustaining a season-ending injury to his right shoulder. Del Rio also partly tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. He had surgery on both shoulders after the season.