Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver left Saturday's 20-13 victory over Temple with a knee injury and did not return.

Oliver, a preseason Associated Press All-American, took a hit on his left knee in the first half and left the field. He was out of uniform in the second half of the game.

Houston coach Major Applewhite did not have an update on Oliver's status after the game, according to the Houston Chronicle. Oliver will be evaluated when the team returns to Houston.

Oliver was third on the team in tackles coming into Saturday's game with 22 and was tied for the American Athletic Conference lead with two forced fumbles this season.