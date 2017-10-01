LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino said he hopes his "friend" Tom Jurich returns and retains his post as the school's athletic director.

Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave this week in the wake of the FBI's investigation of a corruption scandal that also led to the removal of basketball coach Rick Pitino, who has been linked to an alleged scheme to pay the family of five-star recruit Brian Bowen $100,000 with cash supplied by Adidas executive Jim Gatto.

"I can't say enough about what he's meant to me and my family," Petrino said of Jurich after his team's 55-10 win over Murray State on Saturday. "Besides being my boss, he's a real close friend, so we're hoping he'll be back."

After announcing the hiring of David Padgett as the acting men's basketball coach on Friday, Louisville interim president Gregory Postel said he planned to introduce an interim athletic director next week.

The permanent removal of Jurich as athletic director must be approved by the school's board of trustees at its next meeting on Oct. 18.

Petrino said he has not discussed his support for Jurich's return with Postel.

Petrino's buyout would be cut in half (from $8 million to $4 million if he leaves before June 30, 2018) if Jurich is fired.

Petrino said he isn't focused on his future with Louisville, but he intends to stay for the duration of his career.

"I haven't thought anything about that at all," Petrino said when asked about his future. "What I'm focused on is our football team. I love our football team. I love the university. I love the city of Louisville. We've made plans to spend the rest of our career here."

Petrino said his team used football to avoid this week's distractions and wanted Saturday's game to help the community.

"Well, it's been a hard week and heartbreaking for our university and our city," he said. "Hopefully we could come out and play well and give some inspiration to our fans and the people of Louisville."