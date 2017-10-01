COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- South Carolina receiver Terry Googer was cleared from a local hospital and headed back to Kyle Field hours after being carted off on a stretcher following a hit in the first quarter against Texas A&M on Saturday night, the Gamecocks announced.

School officials said Googer had movement in all extremities upon arriving at the hospital.

Coach Will Muschamp talked to the SEC Network at halftime and said: "He took a pretty good shot. He's going to be fine."

Googer was thrown to ground by an A&M defender on a punt midway through the first quarter. He remained on the ground as officials tended to him for a couple of minutes before calling for the cart.

Play was stopped for several minutes as he was strapped to the board, placed on the stretcher and then placed on the cart. He gave a thumbs-up as the cart drove off the field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.