          Sean Kugler resigns at UTEP after meeting with Miners' AD

          5:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP football coach Sean Kugler has resigned after a 0-5 start.

          Kugler stepped down Sunday, a day after the Miners' 35-21 loss at Army.

          This was Kugler's fifth season at his alma mater. He leaves with an 18-36 record, including an 11-22 mark in Conference USA play. His best season was in 2014, when the Miners were 7-6 and played in the New Mexico Bowl.

          In a statement released by the school, Kugler said there was a mutual decision for him to resign after meeting with athletic director Bob Stull. UTEP didn't immediately name an interim coach.

