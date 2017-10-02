In their third win over a top-15 team in September, the Tigers don't give the once-hyped Hokies crowd much to cheer about. (0:59)

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- In the aftermath of Clemson's dominant win, one in which the Tigers' vaulted front four showcased its skills to almost comical effect against an overwhelmed Virginia Tech, Brent Venables allowed himself a moment to celebrate.

Of Austin Bryant's ridiculously acrobatic interception, Venables joked that, no, they hadn't practiced that.

Of Bryant's tackle-for-loss on a fourth-down screen pass, Venables lit up, joyously recounting each detail of what made the play work.

Of his line's virtually limitless potential, he grinned slyly before arguing that the pundits shouldn't get ahead of themselves. There's still a long way to go before this group -- perhaps all four starters -- are dubbed All-Americans and, maybe, future first-round NFL draft picks.

And then, when he was done lauding his defense, Venables offered another insight that should terrify the rest of the country.

"Believe it or not," he said, minutes after Clemson's first-team defense held the Hokies to just 270 yards on Saturday (prior to a late score against the reserves) in the Tigers' third win over a top-15 opponent in four weeks, "but we can get a lot better."

In a conference in which there appears to be no obvious challenger to Clemson, that's a scary thought.

In a year in which the remainder of college football had to hope the Tigers would take a step back after losing an elite QB, a first-round receiver, a three-year starting tailback and a host of other stars, it serves as notice that, once again, it's Clemson that has the inside track on a playoff spot and, potentially, a third-straight title game showdown with Alabama.

The dominating performance of Clemson's defense against Virginia Tech left Austin Bryant (7) and the Tigers with plenty of cause for celebration. Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports

The message from Venables, the boisterous defensive coordinator, comes as little surprise. He's the defense's biggest critic, even in the best of times. But ask head coach Dabo Swinney, and the response sounds similar.

"We played really well in all three phases," Swinney said, "and we made mistakes in all three phases."

Mistakes? In a road game against the No. 12 team in the nation, the team that played Clemson to the wire for an ACC title just a year ago, in a contest in which the Tigers never really appeared to cede control?

Yeah, there were a few.

There was the penalty at the 1-yard line that turned a likely touchdown into a field goal.

There were the overthrows from Kelly Bryant that might've gone for scores, too.

There was the ugly punt that set up a big return and, eventually, a touchdown for the Hokies.

There was the last drive by Virginia Tech when the backups served up a score, much to Venables' chagrin.

Sure, it's nitpicking, but when you're playing as well as Clemson is, that's all that remains. And Swinney -- normally a public apologist for his team -- has eagerly embraced the shortfalls.

Remember, this is the same coach who, in 2013, followed a 51-14 shellacking against Florida State by arguing that Clemson might've won five out of 10 against those Seminoles. It's the same coach who, just a year ago, shrugged off a narrow win over Troy, another against NC State and a loss to Pitt as the cost of doing business in the ultracompetitive world of college football.

And now, here's Swinney, pointing out mistakes in a dominant road win over a top-12 opponent.

The point of it all is, after Clemson became the first team in the AP poll era to knock off three top-15 teams in the season's first month, Swinney and his team firmly believe there's room to get better.

Dabo Swinney says Clemson on Saturday "played really well in all three phases, and we made mistakes in all three phases." Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

"Five games don't make a season unless they're going to cancel October and November," Swinney said.

To be sure, this has been Swinney's logic since the Tigers drove down the field to topple Alabama in last year's national championship game. One title was won. Another awaits, but the first has nothing to do with the next.

Still, as the 2017 season sets up in similar fashion to the past two, in that Clemson and Alabama appear on an inevitable collision course, Swinney said it's not his rhetoric that's driving this team.

"When you've experienced what we've experienced, it's not a checkbox feeling," he said. "You want to go do it again. It's not demotivating. It's extra-motivating to want to get back to work. So we haven't spent any time talking about that narrative. We have a lot of new guys who want to play football, want to win."

It's a reasonable point. Kelly Bryant still wants to prove himself in the shadow of Deshaun Watson. Austin Bryant is making a statement after missing so much of the last year. A quartet of running backs are fighting for playing time. When asked Sunday about linebacker Shaq Smith, a former ESPN 150 recruit, Swinney explained that he wasn't getting playing time simply because there were too many other good players ahead of him.

The motivation, he said, comes from the talent. Swinney chalked the rest up to "storyline stuff," which, in fairness, fits with his agenda. With three top-15 opponents now in the rearview mirror, his offense humming along under a new QB and his defense looking like the best unit in the country, the task of keeping up the pace in a march toward the inevitable might benefit from storylines.

But this team insists it's not necessary.

When it has been close -- the score within 14 points -- Clemson's defense has dominated, allowing just 4.3 yards per pass with 14 sacks, one TD and three interceptions. Only Georgia has allowed fewer yards-per-play in close game situations.

So who stops Clemson?

Perhaps it's Wake Forest this week. The Deacons came within moments of knocking off Florida State last week. Or maybe it's NC State, a team that could've knocked Clemson from last year's playoff race with a chip shot field goal, only to fall short. Or maybe Georgia Tech or, perhaps, a resilient FSU or maybe a rematch with Virginia Tech in the ACC championship game.

To Swinney's point, there's a long way to go. But to have witnessed the first five games of Clemson's third march toward the playoff, it's hard to conjure a storyline that doesn't end with more wins because, unlike a year ago when the Tigers would so routinely play with fire, just for the thrill, this team is all business -- and business is good.

"We've got guys that care," Swinney said.

After two straight trips to the title game, that's saying a lot. And given the talent on this roster, the gauntlet already traversed, and the path ahead, it sets up nicely for another installment in what the Tigers already envisioned as a trilogy of title games.