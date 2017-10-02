Wilton Speight leaves the game after a sack in the first quarter and is replaced by John O'Korn, who throws for 270 yards along with a touchdown and an interception in No. 8 Michigan's 28-10 win over Purdue. (1:10)

Michigan starting quarterback Wilton Speight is likely to miss multiple weeks, and the Wolverines will start John O'Korn against Michigan State on Saturday, coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday.

Speight was injured against Purdue on Sept. 23, but the details of the injury haven't been made public. The Wolverines were on a bye last week, and Harbaugh had previously said if they did have a game that Speight would not have been able to play.

O'Korn took over in the first quarter against Purdue and went 18-for-26 passing for 270 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 28-10 win after the Wolverines trailed 10-7 at halftime. The former Houston transfer will get the start against rival Michigan State with redshirt freshman Brandon Peters and true freshman Dylan McCaffrey next in line as the backups.

Coming into Saturday's game, Michigan's offense ranks 73rd in the FBS in total yards per game and 72nd in passing yards per game. O'Korn's sample size is smaller than Speight's, but he has completed 70.4 percent of his pass attempts and has thrown for 11.4 yards per attempt.