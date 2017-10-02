        <
        >

          Texas LT Connor Williams passes on surgery; re-evaluation in few weeks

          1:27 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Texas left tackle Connor Williams will not have surgery on the injured MCL in his left knee, coach Tom Herman said Monday.

          Williams, an All-American who suffered the injury two weeks ago against USC, will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

          Herman also said that Shane Buechele should be able to play Saturday against Kansas State, despite an ankle injury.

          Buechele has been wearing a brace in practice and a walking boot away from football to help protect the ankle. Herman said Buechele won't be 100 percent healthy by the end of the week.

