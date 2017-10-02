Texas left tackle Connor Williams will not have surgery on the injured MCL in his left knee, coach Tom Herman said Monday.

Williams, an All-American who suffered the injury two weeks ago against USC, will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Herman also said that Shane Buechele should be able to play Saturday against Kansas State, despite an ankle injury.

Buechele has been wearing a brace in practice and a walking boot away from football to help protect the ankle. Herman said Buechele won't be 100 percent healthy by the end of the week.