Mike Price has been named interim coach at UTEP, the program he led from 2004 to 2012 before retiring.

Price steps in for Sean Kugler, who resigned Sunday amid the Miners' 0-5 start. The 71-year-old Price went 48-61 at UTEP, guiding the team to bowl games in 2004, 2005 and 2010. Price is 177-183 overall as a head coach, enjoying his most success at Washington State, which reached the Rose Bowl after the 1997 and 2002 seasons. Price earned national coach of the year honors in 1997.

UTEP athletic director Bob Stull said he considered promoting one of Kugler's coordinators to interim head coach but ultimately felt Price's head-coaching experience and familiarity with the school made him a better option.

"I was surprised and flattered by Bob's call and appreciate the opportunity to help this program one more time," Price said in a prepared statement. "I am not interviewing for the future job, and I'm not going to be the future head coach. I'm going to manage the program and provide leadership for the rest of the year."

Price will meet with the team Tuesday and lead his first practice Wednesday morning. The Miners next play Saturday against Western Kentucky at the Sun Bowl.

Alabama hired Price after the 2002 season to replace Dennis Franchione, but he was fired the following spring because of conduct issues, including his behavior at a strip club while attending a golf tournament in Florida. He didn't coach the 2003 season before joining UTEP.