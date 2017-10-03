Washington State was fined $25,000 by the Pac-12 because Cougars fans rushed the field following the team's 30-27 win over USC on Friday, according to a Pac-12 spokesman.

In 2016, the Pac-12 introduced a policy that called for institutional fines when fans rush the field or court. The fine structure is as follows: $25,000 for a first offense, $50,000 for a second offense and $100,000 for a third offense.

Fans swarm Washington State quarterback Luke Falk following the Cougars' upset of USC on Friday. The Pac-12 fined the school $25,000 because fans rushed the field. James Snook/USA Today Sports

WSU fans also rushed the field after a triple-overtime win against Boise State on Sept. 9, but were not fined by the conference.

The Cougars rose five spots to No. 11 in the AP poll following the win against then-No. 5 USC, which dropped to No. 14. It was Washington State's first win against USC in Pullman since 2002.