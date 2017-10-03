UNLV and San Diego State players will wear red ribbon decals on their helmets during their game Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium to honor the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fifty-nine people were killed when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert on the Strip. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

UNLV has plans for commemorative tributes to honor the victims as well as first responders in a pregame ceremony and throughout Saturday's game, which it has dubbed "Heroes Night."

The Rebels will wear the red ribbon decals on their helmets all season.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," UNLV director of athletics Desiree Reed-Francois, who lost a member of her sister-in-law's family in the shooting, said in a prepared statement. "While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community's response over the last couple of days."

The decals, which have the words "Las Vegas" on them, will be given to fans in attendance and also appear on the playing field. Every other UNLV sports team will also wear the decals on their uniforms all season.

UNLV is three miles away from the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Stephen Paddock shot at concertgoers from the 32nd floor.

UNLV assistant hockey coach Nick Robone was among the more than 500 wounded in the shooting. He was shot in the chest and is recovering at a local hospital.