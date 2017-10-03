UNLV players will wear a red ribbon decal on their helmets Saturday against San Diego State to honor the 59 people who were killed when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

The university has plans for commemorative tributes to honor the victims as well as first responders throughout Saturday's game, which it has dubbed "Heroes Night."

The red ribbon decal will also be on the field, and every other UNLV sports team will wear it on its uniforms. The decals will be worn all season by the UNLV teams.

UNLV is three miles away from the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Stephen Paddock shot at concertgoers from the 32nd floor in the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

UNLV assistant hockey coach Nick Robone was among the more than 500 wounded in the shooting. He was shot in the chest and is recovering at a local hospital.

A member of UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois' sister-in-law's family died in the shooting.