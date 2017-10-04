The Washington State University Police Department is investigating an incident that took place on the field at Martin Stadium between a USC football player and a Washington State student following the Cougars' 30-27 win against the Trojans on Friday.

As USC players exited the field and WSU fans rushed it, video shows a USC player wearing No. 93 knocking over a WSU student. The Trojans' roster identifies him as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons.

The extent of the WSU student's injuries is unclear, but they required treatment at a local hospital, according to WSU assistant police chief Steve Hansen. Hansen said WSU police are in the process of interviewing witnesses and have reached out to USC for assistance in getting in touch with Jimmons. Hansen expects the investigation to be complete by early next week, at which point the case will be submitted to prosecutors, who will decide whether to pursue charges.

"We're aware of the situation," USC coach Clay Helton said. "Internal discipline has been taken, and that discipline will remain in-house."

The Pac-12 will defer to USC on any potential discipline, according to a conference spokesman.

This situation is among the types of things the Pac-12 was hoping to prevent when it introduced a policy last year that called for institutional fines when fans rush the field or court. WSU was fined $25,000 because its fans rushed the field.

"It was an electric game and a very exciting atmosphere and the safety of both fans and players always need to be taken into account," Helton said. "It's a very hard situation in that type of environment, that exciting of an environment. It's something that I know Washington State does their best job to try to create a safe environment. It's hard.

"When you have that many fans and that excited they found a way down on the field and it makes for a chaotic scene. I'm glad that everybody is safe and everybody is out of harm's way, but it's understandable. That's a big win for their football team."