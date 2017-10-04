Colorado co-offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini is among those personally affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Chiaverini was close with two of the 59 people who were killed: his brother-in-law, Chris Roybal, and his wife Shannon's longtime friend, Hannah Ahlers.

"It's been rough, of course, on them," Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "All of the situations, no matter what they have, are tragic, but when you come in to work and all that is going on and you think, 'Ah, that's in Las Vegas,' and two of the 59 people are close -- a brother-in-law and an extremely longtime, lifetime friend, it's extremely tough.

"Please remember Darrin and their family and all the things they're going through."

Roybal, 28, was a United States Navy veteran who moved to Colorado this year to manage a gym.

Ahlers, 35, was the mother of three children, one of whom is close friends with Chiaverini's daughter, Kaylie.

GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help support the families of both Roybal and Ahlers.