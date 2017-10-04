When the college football and NFL coaching carousels begin churning later this year, Bob Stoops won't be hopping aboard.

The former Oklahoma coach, who retired in June, made it clear Monday that his retirement is permanent.

"I will say, regardless of what you might hear out there in the papers, if I intended again to coach that would have been part of my statement," Stoops said Monday at the Atlanta Touchdown Club. "I would have said I'm stepping away here now for this time for myself, but when it comes to the next year or two, I look forward to getting back in it.

"But that's not what I said. You won't see me on a college sideline or a pro sideline. A lot of people act like they know, and there will be more than a few jobs out there. But that isn't at all what I'm looking to do."

Stoops, 57, left as the winningest coach in Sooners history, with a 190-48 record (.798 winning percentage) over 18 seasons.

Stoops is now working as a special assistant to Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. He said in August that he would consider joining the College Football Playoff selection committee next year if he were approached about joining.