Michigan sophomore Nate Johnson is no longer a part of the football program following a domestic assault arrest this past week.

Johnson was arrested and taken to jail shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 30 after a campus security officer received a complaint about him assaulting a female student. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Ann Arbor's 15th district court next week on one count of domestic assault.

The football program announced that Johnson was suspended 12 hours after his arrest on Saturday during the Wolverines' bye weekend. A team spokesman confirmed Wednesday that Johnson had been officially dismissed from the team Tuesday.

Johnson, a Tennessee native, came to Michigan as a wide receiver last fall. He switched to defensive back this season and did not play prior to his arrest and dismissal.