Players, coaches and even LSU's athletic director are spending a lot of time this week discussing the overall direction of the program following Saturday's loss to Troy.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he and athletic director Joe Alleva had a meeting with offensive coordinators Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda on Monday to make sure everyone was "on the same page."

The reason was simple, Orgeron said: "We're not playing well."

"We all know that," he said on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. "We wanted to see what we could correct, and we threw everything out on the table. I thought it was very positive."

Orgeron said it's not unusual that an athletic director would become involved in such a way, harkening back to his time at USC, when then-AD Pat Haden was hands-on with the football program.

Alleva, Orgeron said, wanted to know what was going on and what could be done.

"Laid out everything on the table about which direction we want to go, what's going on, how we can fix it," Orgeron said. "It's been a very positive week."

That meeting wasn't the only one to take place this week in Baton Rouge.

There was a players' only meeting after the game Saturday, followed by a meeting between Orgeron and the team's offensive leaders on Monday. A second players-only meeting took place after that.

"I chose the guys that I thought were doing the right things and doing the best that they can on and off the field," Orgeron said. "I gave them a chance to voice their opinions on what was going on, what were the things we could fix. ... I let them voice their opinions in my office then I had them talk to the team and they voiced their opinions.

"When times are like this, you have to throw it all on the table and be honest. I think the guys did a very good job. It was a very positive meeting. I wasn't in the players-only meeting but they say it was positive. We'll see. Sometimes those things work and sometimes they don't."

LSU, which lost in blowout fashion to Mississippi State two weeks ago, has been struggling on both sides of the ball.

According to reports, players said they ran a different offense during the first half of the loss to Troy, and Orgeron said he was making changes to Canada's scheme, which he brought over from Pitt following last season.

Orgeron, who was elevated from interim coach to head coach in late November, said he must get the team playing with more energy than they've shown of late.

LSU visits No. 21 Florida on Saturday, and Orgeron said the Tigers are ready to show what type of team they really are.

"We plan on playing with a lot more emotion this weekend, for sure," Orgeron said.