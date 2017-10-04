The NCAA Division I Council has proposed new legislation that would require FBS football programs to designate 30 individuals who will participate in on-campus football recruiting activities.

If adopted, the legislation would go into effect Aug. 1, 2018.

The 30 individuals would include the head coach, the 10 assistant coaches and up to four graduate assistants. If the full allotment of assistants and grad assistants is used by a program, that would leave 15 spots open to designate to other staff members to participate in recruiting activities.

"We feel we have reinforced the rules that are already on the books," said Bob Bowlsby, chair of the Football Oversight Committee and commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. "The head coach, the soon to be 10 assistants and the four graduate assistants are the people who are supposed to be coaching student-athletes, preparing them for the game and doing the recruiting."

Many programs have increased their recruiting staff sizes over the last few years, essentially creating recruiting departments within the university that are made up of non-coaching staff members. This legislation would limit the number of people within the university that could engage in on-campus recruiting activities as well as initiate written an electronic correspondence with prospective student-athletes, their parents or legal guardians.

The schools will be required to designate the 30 spots before its first preseason practice and would require athletic directors to send in signed copies to the school's conference office.