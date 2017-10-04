Houston Cougars star defensive lineman Ed Oliver will be a game-time decision for Saturday's home contest against SMU.

Cougars coach Major Applewhite told KTRH radio on Wednesday that the team is preparing to be without Oliver, a first-team All-America selection in 2016 who sustained a sprained MCL in his left knee during the first quarter of last week's win at Temple.

Applewhite said Oliver is improving and will continue to be monitored until kickoff Saturday.

Sophomore Aymiel Fleming would start at defensive tackle if Oliver cannot play. Oliver, the American Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Year in 2016, has 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a blocked kick this season.