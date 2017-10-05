Alabama defensive end Da'Shawn Hand will miss Saturday's game at Texas A&M, coach Nick Saban told reporters Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.

Hand suffered a strained MCL against Ole Miss last weekend.

Saban said that Hand has not practiced since suffering the injury. A senior from Woodbridge, Virginia, he has 11 tackles and one sack in five games this season.

With Hand out, junior college transfer Isaiah Buggs and sophomore Raekwon Davis are expected to see more playing time.

Saban also said Trevon Diggs, a backup cornerback and lead punt returner, will also miss the game at Texas A&M. Diggs is dealing with a foot injury he suffered against Ole Miss.

When Diggs was sidelined last Saturday, freshman Henry Ruggs III served as his replacement in the return game.