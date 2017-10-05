USC offensive guard Viane Talamaivao will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, coach Clay Helton announced Wednesday.

The injury also means Talamaivao, a senior who has started 37 games in his career, has played his last game for the Trojans. He never redshirted, but USC is past the point in the season where he would qualify for a medical redshirt.

Talamaivao suffered the injury in USC's 30-27 loss to Washington State on Friday. Surgery is scheduled for next week.

With Talamaivao out, true freshman Andrew Vorhees is expected to start at right guard against Oregon State this Saturday.

Vorhees enrolled in time to participate in spring practice and was the No. 37-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2017.

By halftime against Washington State, the Trojans were without three starting offensive linemen.

However, left tackle Toa Lobendahn returned to practice this week, and he is expected to play on Saturday.

Right tackle Chuma Edoga's status is less clear. He has not practiced this week.