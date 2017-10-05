Notre Dame starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush will be a game-day decision at North Carolina as he continues to recover from a right foot injury, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday.

Wimbush participated in Thursday's practice after sitting out earlier in the week, and Kelly said the quarterback is "where we hoped he would be" in his recovery. Kelly added that the team expects Wimbush to make more progress in the next two days. Wimbush experienced soreness in his foot after last week's game against Miami (Ohio) and underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural or ligament damage.

Sophomore Ian Book would start Saturday against North Carolina if Wimbush cannot play.

"He's had a good week and been really effective," Kelly told reporters of Book in South Bend. "He gets a lot of reps. We give our second quarterback a good deal of the reps, so he's gotten a lot of work. He knows the offense pretty good."

Wimbush has 402 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries, and has completed 52.3 percent of his passes for 782 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Book has eight pass attempts and five rushes on the season.