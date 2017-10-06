        <
          Georgia LB Natrez Patrick arrested on marijuana-related charges

          10:02 AM ET
          • Mark SchlabachESPN Senior Writer
          Georgia starting linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested on misdemeanor marijuana-related charges by police in Athens, Georgia, late Thursday night.

          Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and prohibited stopping, standing or parking. He was released on $1,500 bond early Friday morning, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records.

          Patrick was also arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges with former teammate Chauncey Rivers as a freshman in 2015. He was suspended one game for that incident and might now be subject to a four-game suspension under Georgia Athletic Association policies.

          Patrick has started every game for the No. 5 Bulldogs this season and is tied for third on the team with 17 total tackles.

          The Bulldogs play at Vanderbilt on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN).

