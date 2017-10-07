        <
          Iowa State's Joel Lanning plays both ways against Sooners

          2:02 PM ET
          Jake Trotter
          NORMAN, Okla. -- Iowa State's Joel Lanning has been playing true iron man football through the first half of the Cyclones' game at Oklahoma.

          With starting quarterback Jacob Park having taken a leave of absence for "personal health issues," Lanning has been rotating in at quarterback behind Kyle Kempt while also continuing to play linebacker.

          In one half, Lanning has played a total of 42 snaps: 32 on defense, seven on offense and three on special teams.

          He has completed 2 of 3 passes for 25 yards and carried the ball four times for 18 yards. Lanning also threw a key block that allowed David Montgomery to spring loose for a 46-yard reception off a screen play, in which Montgomery reversed field.

          Defensively, Lanning has three tackles and a pass breakup.

          Lanning played quarterback last season before transitioning to inside linebacker during the offseason after Park won the job.

          Entering Saturday's game, he was second in the Big 12 with 46 tackles.

          Iowa State trails at halftime 24-13.

