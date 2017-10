A familiar feeling is beginning to sink in at the midway point of the 2017 season. Alabama and Clemson have looked like the two best teams in the country by far and the biggest debate might be whether the Tigers or the Tide will be No. 1 when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Oct. 31.

There will be time to settle that debate. For now, let's decide which players, coaches and teams have been most impressive -- and most disappointing -- in the first half of the season.