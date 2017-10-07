Notre Dame sophomore Ian Book will start at quarterback over Brandon Wimbush, who continues to recover from a right foot injury, against North Carolina on Saturday, the school announced.

Wimbush, who was listed as a game-day decision, experienced soreness in his foot after last week's game against Miami (Ohio) and underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural or ligament damage. He participated in practice Thursday after sitting out earlier in the week.

Earlier this week, coach Brian Kelly said Book, who only has eight pass attempts and five rushes this season, "knows the offense pretty good."

Wimbush has 402 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries and has completed 52.3 percent of his passes for 782 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.