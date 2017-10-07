Iowa State's Evrett Edwards mocks Sooners QB Baker Mayfield by driving Iowa State's flag into Oklahoma's field after pulling off a 38-31 upset. (0:20)

NORMAN, Okla. -- Iowa State defensive back Evrett Edwards planted the state flag of Iowa at midfield of Owen Field after the Cyclones' stunning 38-31 upset of Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday.

Editor's Picks Cyclones rally from 24-10 hole, stun No. 3 OU Kyle Kempt, thrust into the starting role this week, passed for 343 yards and three TDs as Iowa State rallied from a 24-10 deficit on the road to upset No. 3 Oklahoma.

Oklahoma's playoff hopes take blow with stunning loss to Iowa State Walk-on Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards as Iowa State went into Norman and shocked No. 3 Oklahoma to bruise the Sooners' playoff hopes.

Iron man: Cyclones' Lanning plays both ways Iowa State's Joel Lanning played both offense and defense against No. 3 Oklahoma, starting the game at middle linebacker then entering the game at quarterback with about four minutes left in the first quarter. 2 Related

In Week 2, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield planted an OU flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium after the Sooners knocked off Ohio State. Mayfield drew both criticism and praise for his celebration at The Horseshoe, for which he apologized the following week. He said he wasn't surprised by the response Saturday.

"You expect it, and it's whatever," said Mayfield on the Edwards flag plant.

Before Oklahoma's previous game at Baylor, Mayfield was also caught saying, "You forgot who daddy is. I'm gonna have to spank you today."

Mayfield acknowledged that he expects that to come back on him, as well, after the loss.

"I'm sure I'll get comments that Iowa State is my dad or something like that," he said.

Mayfield, however, didn't take much offense to Edwards.

"I'm not worried what they're doing," he said. "You gotta go back to work."