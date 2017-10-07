Clemson QB Kelly Bryant says he will go through treatment all week after injuring his ankle against Wake Forest to try to be ready to play Friday against Syracuse. (0:40)

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant left Saturday's game against Wake Forest with an ankle injury, and his status going forward is uncertain.

Bryant said he injured the lower part of his left ankle on an 8-yard run in the third quarter of the No. 2 Tigers' 28-14 win when a defender hit him high and another rolled into his leg. Bryant stayed in for the next play -- a 1-yard touchdown by running back Travis Etienne -- but limped to the sideline and didn't return.

"I didn't want to force it and make it worse than it was," Bryant said after the game. "I tried to run on it on the sideline, and it just wasn't feeling too good."

He was in a boot after the game, and he said he expects to be in treatment all week but wouldn't commit to playing in the Tigers' game against Syracuse on Friday.

Bryant has started all six games for Clemson this season, and he was 21-of-29 passing for 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Wake Forest before suffering the injury.

Backup quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson finished things off after Bryant left the game. Johnson impressed coach Dabo Swinney by going 5-of-5 with a fourth-quarter touchdown throw.

Swinney said he expects Cooper and Johnson to split first-team reps in practice this week.

"If Kelly can't go for whatever reason," Swinney said, "we can win with those guys."