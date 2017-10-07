AUSTIN, Texas -- True freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start for Texas when the Longhorns host Kansas State on Saturday night, the team has announced.

Ehlinger, who has started two games this season, will play in place of starter Shane Buechele, who was limited in practice this week because of an ankle injury. Buechele will be available to play if needed.

The Longhorns are 1-1 in games started by Ehlinger. He led them to a 56-0 win over San Jose State in Week 2, and he started in the Longhorns' 27-24 overtime loss at USC. Buechele missed both games because of injury.

Ehlinger, who was the fourth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation in the 2017 ESPN 300, has completed 53.7 percent of his passes for 520 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 58 rushing yards on 26 carries.