Maryland quarterback Max Bortenschlager left Saturday's game against Ohio State after taking a hit to the head while sliding during a scramble late in the third quarter.

Ohio State's Damon Arnette was ejected for targeting on the play, which came with the Buckeyes holding a 55-7 lead.

Bortsenschlager was replaced by Caleb Henderson, who is the Terrapins' fourth-string quarterback.

Maryland previously lost quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill for the season with knee injuries, and Bortenschlager was making his second start.

He led Maryland to a 31-24 upset of Minnesota last week in their Big Ten opener.