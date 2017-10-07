        <
          Maryland's 4th-string QB Caleb Henderson takes over vs. Buckeyes

          7:21 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Maryland quarterback Max Bortenschlager left Saturday's game against Ohio State after taking a hit to the head while sliding during a scramble late in the third quarter.

          Ohio State's Damon Arnette was ejected for targeting on the play, which came with the Buckeyes holding a 55-7 lead.

          Bortsenschlager was replaced by Caleb Henderson, who is the Terrapins' fourth-string quarterback.

          Maryland previously lost quarterbacks Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill for the season with knee injuries, and Bortenschlager was making his second start.

          He led Maryland to a 31-24 upset of Minnesota last week in their Big Ten opener.

