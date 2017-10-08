COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State defeated Maryland 62-14 on Saturday but lost starting right guard Brandon Bowen in the process.

Coach Urban Meyer confirmed in his postgame news conference that Bowen broke his leg when a Maryland player rolled Bowen's leg underneath him early in the game.

The injury will require surgery, which will likely happen on Sunday, and Meyer said it's a next-man-up mentality for his team. According to Meyer, that next man will likely be redshirt sophomore Matthew Burrell, as Burrell stepped into the game after Bowen's injury and helped Ohio State's offense gain 584 yards against Maryland.

Bowen's mother tweeted during the game that the leg will require surgery, saying the injury is a fractured tibia and fibula -- but that detail was not confirmed by Meyer during the news conference.