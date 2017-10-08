Tributes abounded in Las Vegas on Saturday, when the city hosted its first two major sporting events since the mass shooting that killed 58 people this week.

At UFC 216, held inside T-Mobile Arena, a moment of silence kicked off the pay-per-view portion of the event, and a handful of survivors and first responders were brought into the Octagon and recognized.

The UFC offered free tickets to first responders, including police, firemen and EMTs. According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion expected 1,500 first responders in attendance.

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who in the evening's co-main event made his UFC record 11th straight title defense, told the crowd after his win, "Shout out to Las Vegas. Thank you so much to all the first responders."

There was also an in-house video message from White, who encouraged Las Vegas to continue to live life to the fullest and said the city would heal together.

A series of tributes were made at Sam Boyd Stadium, where UNLV's football team hosted San Diego State earlier in the day. Law enforcement, medical personnel and survivors entered the stadium along with members of both teams, and they also stood on the sidelines for the anthem. Red ribbons with the words "Las Vegas" were distributed to fans at the gate, and players from both teams wore decals on the backs of their helmets. In addition, the "Las Vegas" red ribbon was painted on the field at the 10-yard lines.

A moment of silence was held before the game, and first responders released fifty-eight balloons in memory of the deceased. First-responders also did the coin toss.

Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez told ESPN his charge ahead of Saturday's game was for his players to realize they can be a unifying force for their community. Sanchez said Sunday's shooting was meant to divide and instill fear, but that his players wouldn't let that happen.

T-Mobile Arena will play host Sunday to an NBA preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.