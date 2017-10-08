From Iowa State knocking off Oklahoma, to Miami silencing Florida State and Michigan failing on its final drive, Week 6 brought the drama. (0:46)

Penn State moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Washington State and Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season after six ranked teams lost over the weekend.

Alabama and Clemson still hold the top spots. The top-ranked Crimson Tide received 43 first-place votes in the poll released Sunday, and the second-ranked Tigers had 18.

The Nittany Lions have their best ranking since 2008, moving up one spot and taking advantage of the biggest upset of the season so far.

Oklahoma lost at home to Iowa State on Saturday, dropping the Sooners from No. 3 to 12. Michigan also lost for the first time and fell to No. 17 in the largest drop of the week.

Washington State is No. 8 and Auburn moved up to 10. Washington State and Washington are in the top 10 together for the first time since Oct. 26, 1997.

Behind Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Washington also moved up one spot after convincing victories. TCU moved up two spots to No. 6, and No. 7 Wisconsin and No. 9 Ohio State round out the top 10.

Four teams moved into the Top 25, including three for the first time this season. No. 21 Michigan State is ranked for the first time since late September 2016, Stanford returned to the rankings after handing Utah, No. 24 Texas Tech got its first ranking since Nov. 3, 2013, and unbeaten Navy (5-0) is No. 25.

Louisville, Utah, Florida and West Virginia fell out of the rankings.

Among conferences, the Big Ten leads the way with five ranked teams. The ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 each have four, while the SEC is down to three teams, the fewest for the league since Dec. 6, 2009. The Mountain West has one ranked team, San Diego State at No. 19.

There are no matchups of ranked teams this week. The last time a weekend of college football this late in the season included no games matching ranked teams was Nov. 21, 2009.