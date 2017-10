Miami running back Mark Walton will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured right ankle, coach Mark Richt announced on Sunday.

Walton initially hurt his ankle against Toledo a few weeks ago, but he re-injured it against Florida State on Saturday.

The loss of Walton is a big blow to the Hurricanes' offense, as he was the team's leading rusher, with 428 yards. There also is relatively little depth behind him, so his absence means Miami must rely more heavily on sophomore Travis Homer.