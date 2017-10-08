Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he expects Kelly Bryant to play Friday at Syracuse but that the quarterback will be limited during practice on Sunday.

Bryant, who has started all six games for Clemson this season, suffered a lower ankle injury in the third quarter of Saturday's 28-14 win over Wake Forest. After the game, Bryant wore a protective boot on his left foot and wouldn't commit to being ready for this week's contest.

Swinney offered a slightly more optimistic take Sunday.

"He came in a little sore but was actually moving around pretty good," Swinney said. "I think he is going to be just fine. He'll be limited today, but when we get going, I think he'll practice. If he's ready to play, he's going to play. If not, we'll play the next guy."

Swinney said he considered Bryant "day-to-day" but didn't speculate as to whether the quarterback would need to practice this week to play Friday.

Swinney also kept mum on Plan B, should Bryant need more time. Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson each got work against Wake Forest, with Johnson, the top pocket QB in the 2017 recruiting class, going 5-for-5 passing with a touchdown.

"I expect Kelly to be ready to go, but if he's not, we'll have a plan," Swinney said. "But I'm not going to lay it out for Syracuse."

Bryant is completing 67 percent of his throws this season, with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has run for 401 yards and seven touchdowns.