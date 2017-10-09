Tennessee sophomore defensive end Darrell Taylor has been indefinitely suspended from the team, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Taylor, a starter in the Vols' first five games, was involved in an altercation on the practice field last week with freshman offensive lineman Trey Smith, who required stitches. Smith is not expected to miss any playing time.

The news of Taylor's suspension was first reported by Volquest.com, which reported that Taylor kicked Smith in the face.

Coach Butch Jones will address the situation during his Monday news conference.

Taylor was already suspended for the first half of Saturday's game against South Carolina after being ejected for fighting in the second half against Georgia. Junior Kyle Phillips is slated to start in Taylor's place.

The Vols (3-2) were off last week but suffered a 41-0 loss to Georgia two weeks ago. It was Tennessee's most lopsided loss in Neyland Stadium history.