ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- John O'Korn will be Michigan's starting quarterback for the foreseeable future, Jim Harbaugh said Monday afternoon.

Redshirt junior Wilton Speight will be out "multiple weeks" after breaking three vertebrae in a win over Purdue several weeks ago. The news of the broken vertebrae was first reported by ESPN's Chris Fowler at the top of ABC's Saturday night broadcast of Michigan's 14-10 loss to Michigan State. Harbaugh said he wasn't sure yet how long the recovery process would take.

"I don't know that he'll be out for the year. There are some cracks in there," Harbaugh said. "...That's all I want to say."

O'Korn made his second start as a Michigan quarterback Saturday in a rainstorm against the rival Spartans. He completed 16 of 35 pass attempts for 198 yards and was intercepted on three consecutive series in the second half.

"We'll go through it and make corrections, make it improvements and move on," Harbaugh said when asked if O'Korn would remain in charge of the offense.

Speight's injury came on what Harbaugh called an "egregious" hit during the first half at Purdue in late September. A Boilermaker tackler hit Speight in the head and neck area as he fell to the ground in the Michigan backfield.

No. 17 Michigan (4-1) visits Indiana (3-2) this weekend.