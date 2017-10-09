GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida could be without five starters and key playmaker Kadarius Toney against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Coach Jim McElwain said Toney won't practice Monday due to a shoulder injury and is "highly questionable" to play against the Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC). Toney, a freshman, had been getting increased playing time. He has 118 yards rushing, 107 yards receiving and a 50-yard pass that set up a touchdown.

The Gators (3-2, 3-1) will be without senior safety Nick Washington after he aggravated a shoulder injury in the team's 17-16 loss to LSU on Saturday. Four more starters could join him on the bench.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (ankle), safety Chauncey Gardner (ankle), guard Brett Heggie (concussion) and linebacker Jeremiah Moon (unspecified) won't practice Monday. McElwain said Heggie is doubtful to play against the Aggies and called the remaining players questionable.

Cleveland sat out the LSU game with a high-ankle sprain.