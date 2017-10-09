NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield said Monday that he believes the Sooners still control their destiny for the College Football Playoff despite losing to Iowa State as a 31-point favorite over the weekend.

"The biggest thing for us is realizing that we still have it all out in front of us," Mayfield said. "It's in our own control. It doesn't matter what anybody else does. If we win out and take care of our business, I have all the confidence in the world that we could end up in the playoffs -- and we should."

If they bounce back, the Sooners could become one of the more puzzling teams for the playoff selection committee. Oklahoma owns maybe the most impressive nonconference victory of any team in the country, having convincingly defeated ninth-ranked Ohio State 31-16 Week 2 in Columbus. Yet the 38-31 home loss to Iowa State won't compare favorably to other one-loss contenders. It's now the seventh year in a row that Oklahoma has dropped at least one game as a double-digit favorite.

"This is still Oklahoma," Mayfield said. "We're still a top-15 team. And I guarantee you we'll be on top toward the end."

To get there, the Sooners first will have to get past this weekend's Red River Showdown, which will feature a pair of quarterbacks from the Austin area in Mayfield and Texas freshman Sam Ehlinger.

Asked what he knew about Ehlinger, Mayfield sneaked in a jab while smiling: "He went to Westlake, and he's never beaten Lake Travis," Mayfield's alma mater.

Lake Travis has a 10-game winning streak over Westlake. The high school rivals will meet Friday, the night before Oklahoma takes on Texas.