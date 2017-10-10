The Miami Hurricanes could be without another one of their top offensive players against Georgia Tech on Saturday, as receiver Ahmmon Richards is dealing with an aggravated hamstring injury.

Coach Mark Richt said Richards, after reinjuring the hamstring against Florida State last weekend, was not 100 percent and sat out Tuesday's practice to rest and heal.

Richards will be evaluated throughout the week to determine whether he will be able to play. He initially hurt his hamstring during fall camp and has only played in two games this season, with seven catches for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Richt added that starting right guard Navaughn Donaldson is questionable after injuring his ankle against Florida State.

The Hurricanes already are without top running back Mark Walton, who is out for the season after injuring his ankle against the Seminoles.